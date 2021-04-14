A man who works for a local power company reported to police on Monday that he was the victim of an unemployment payment scam. Human resources within the company had contacted the man to notify him that someone had filed unemployment in his name. He told police that he filed a fraud report with the unemployment office already. The man contacted police to ask for advice on any further action he should take. Police say the man fortunately did not suffer any loss of money. Police mailed theft/fraud preventative action documents to the man.
In another case also reported on Monday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in Underwood called them to report that she had received unemployment documents in the mail. The woman had already reached out to her financial institutions and is monitoring her accounts and credit activity accordingly. The sheriff’s office indicated that at this point, the woman was not out any money. Two additional reports of an unemployment payment scam from Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County were taken as well.
