A storage locker was reportedly broken into on Saturday at approximately 3:22 p.m. on the 3400 block of East Fir Avenue. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles entered the lot and cut a lock from one of the lockers. However, nothing appeared to be removed from the locker. The sheriff’s office said it appears the lock cutters may have had the wrong locker number. The sheriff’s office is currently attempting to contact the vehicle’s registered owners to follow up.

