Suspicions were aroused Tuesday on East Junius Avenue when a man with long, white hair allegedly walked into the complainant’s backyard and counted her fence posts.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was informed the man carried a clipboard and a camera. He took pictures of the house before driving away in a small, tan Toyota.
The officer answering the call was told the man had walked on the outer perimeter of her fenced-in yard.
The complainant was advised to call back if the man returned. Extra patrol in the area was provided.
