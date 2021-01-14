Suspicions were aroused Tuesday on East Junius Avenue when a man with long, white hair allegedly walked into the complainant’s backyard and counted her fence posts.

The Fergus Falls Police Department was informed the man carried a clipboard and a camera. He took pictures of the house before driving away in a small, tan Toyota.

The officer answering the call was told the man had walked on the outer perimeter of her fenced-in yard.

The complainant was advised to call back if the man returned. Extra patrol in the area was provided.

