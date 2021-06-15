The owner of the Loon’s Nest in Vergas reported a small kitchen fire to the Otter Tail County Dispatch on Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 12:17 p.m.
The owner believed that the fire started in the grease trap behind a stove. The owner used a fire extinguisher on the flames until the Vergas Fire Department arrived and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The sheriff’s office said only minimal damage was reported.
