A resident on South Union Avenue contacted police on Friday over concerns about a neighbor’s cats. Police say the resident told dispatch that animal control had been there several times regarding multiple cats roaming the area and causing issues. When an officer responded, they learned that the owner of the cats thought that the city’s leash law ordinance only applied to dogs, but were informed by the officer that it also applied to cats. The owner of the animals assured police that they would keep the cats contained in their house or yard.

