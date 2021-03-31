A caller contacted law enforcement about being harassed. The complainant alleged that in one instance some lug nuts were loosened on a vehicle and in another, a hatchet was placed in their mailbox.
An Otter Tail County deputy called the complainant and advised him about a restraining order. The complainant believed the same person was responsible in both cases but could not provide proof.
