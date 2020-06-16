The Fergus Falls Police Department took a call from someone that claimed they had lost their debit card at the Walgreens in Fergus Falls.
According to the report, the card was charged $10.78 at the store’s Redbox on June 11 after the card went missing June 10. Law enforcement will continue to investigate the matter.
