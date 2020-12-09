A driver got lost in the area of County Highway 74 and County Highway 1 Monday and asked a deputy for assistance.
The deputy found the driver was unable to answer questions appropriately and showed signs of confusion. The driver’s spouse was contacted and advised of the situation. The spouse arrived and took the driver home. The spouse denied EMS help and stated that her husband’s driving problems were becoming normal behavior.
It was decided that a driver evaluation should be completed.
