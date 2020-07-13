When a resident of the 400 block of West Fir Avenue lost his keys at 1:56 a.m. Thursday he turned to the Fergus Falls Police Department for help.

The resident wanted the police to either break down his door or give him permission to break it down. He had lost his keys in the yard and could not find them. He was advised to contact the apartment manager, a locksmith, an attorney or find somewhere else to stay.

