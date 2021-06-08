The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of stolen undergarments from a laundromat on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 11:35 p.m.
While an officer was speaking to the complainant, it was discovered that the items in question were located in a dryer at the business.
In a later call to police at approximately 12:58 a.m. the same individual was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle on North Vine Street. It’s reported the person was driving northbound on Vine Street, when they fell asleep. Police said an accident report would be completed for the crash. It is unknown what type of damage the parked vehicle sustained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.