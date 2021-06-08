The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of stolen undergarments from a laundromat on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 11:35 p.m. 

While an officer was speaking to the complainant, it was discovered that the items in question were located in a dryer at the business.

In a later call to police at approximately 12:58 a.m. the same individual was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle on North Vine Street. It’s reported the person was driving northbound on Vine Street, when they fell asleep. Police said an accident report would be completed for the crash. It is unknown what type of damage the parked vehicle sustained.

