The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Monday near Bluffton.
When a deputy arrived they noted people inside of an apartment who didn’t answer the door but talked to the deputy through a window. At the time the occupants were advised to keep the music down and agreed to do so. Later the sheriff’s office was again called back to the residence for loud music and banging on the walls. A deputy spoke with an intoxicated person who was confrontational. The person was advised again to keep the music down and contact their landlord if they needed to address neighbor issues.
After the deputy left the intoxicated person went outside and began yelling. The deputy returned to the scene but the person causing the rukus went inside the apartment and turned the lights off. They were told they would be cited if the sheriff’s office had to return again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.