A female caller Thursday alleged to law enforcement her boyfriend had been attacked with a machete before a different female left with it in a Honda SUV.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call on County Highway 55 discovered a misunderstanding about tree/brush removal had created the disturbance. The machete was used to clear brush, not as a weapon and neither party wanted to pursue charges.
