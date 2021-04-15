A mail carrier was reportedly chased and bitten by a dog in Fergus Falls on Tuesday.
Fergus Falls police spoke with the mail carrier and learned that the animal bite took place on Laurel Street. The victim did not wish to pursue any charges as the bite did not break the skin, and wanted to let police know for reporting purposes only.
The dog’s owner was warned about the city ordinances pertaining to an animal at large and an attack by an animal and advised to keep the dog on a leash at all times outside her home. As keeping with protocol, an animal bite report was forwarded to Otter Tail County Public Health.
