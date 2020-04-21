A litterbug agreed to remedy the situation Monday after a bunch of garbage was found dumped on a property on County Highway 21.
An Otter Tail County deputy made contact with the complainant who had found several bags of garbage dumped on the abandoned farm site. Mail belonging to the litterbug was discovered in two of the bags.
In lieu of a citation, the litterbug agreed to dispose of the garbage properly.
