The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Sunday by a passing motorist who had observed a vehicle in the ditch.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, they learned the motorist was travelling northbound on County Road 35 when a driver in the opposite lane crossed into theirs causing the motorist to swerve and hit a mailbox to avoid a collision. Minor damage was noted to the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the motorist and the property owner worked out an arrangement for fixing the mailbox.

