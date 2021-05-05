The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that drove by and hit a mailbox.
The complainant stated that the vehicle was unknown to them and told police they did not know the vehicle’s direction of travel after the incident. The resident estimated the value of the mailbox to be $75. Police state they checked other vehicles in the area for possible front passenger-side damage.
