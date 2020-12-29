A resident of Main Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday, Dec. 22, to report a burglary had taken place at his home shortly before 2 p.m.

The caller said his girlfriend was at his residence and she had noticed money and other items missing. The caller said the burglar might be in the Battle Lake area. A Fergus Falls police officer found $80 to $90 in cash missing from the residence and probable cause for an arrest. The suspected thief also had active warrants for his arrest.

