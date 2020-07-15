A black male was accused of scamming $299.33 from a clerk at Lakes Area Cooperative in Perham Monday.
An Otter Tail deputy viewed video footage of the man confusing a clerk by asking her to make change for $100 three different times.
The suspect also had blacked out license plates.
