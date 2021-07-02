Fergus Falls police investigated a report on June 23 at approximately 2:18 p.m. of someone walking through trees and bushes near a resident’s home.
The complainant wanted to document that a male walked through the trees and bushes while their family was outside playing in a swimming pool. The caller stated the male made them feel uncomfortable. The complainant told an officer that they had not had any prior contact with the individual.
The officer advised the family to call law enforcement if it happens again so they can identify who the male is. The complainant said they did not confront the male.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.