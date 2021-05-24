An Otter Tail County deputy made contact with a male who had been dropped off by someone near Big Chief Road on Thursday at approximately 10:25 p.m. 

The male reported to the deputy that he was being harassed by some people in a vehicle but was unable to describe who or what type of vehicle it was. The male was wearing shorts, had a backpack, and was carrying a Chihuahua. The person did admit to drug use earlier in the day. The deputy attempted to drop the man off at a hotel but the man stated that he needed to go to the hospital. 

The male was taken to Lake Region Healthcare and the dog was transported to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.

Load comments