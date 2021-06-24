A complainant on the 200 block of East Cavour Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about how they were almost run into by a male dressed in all black.

The complainant stated the male told them he was running from the police as they observed him run toward the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot on East Summit Avenue. Police say officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description the complainant gave. The complainant was told the police were not chasing or looking for anyone at that time.

