A male caller reported being the target of a social-media scam Wednesday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy found the man had received pictures from the female along with a threat calling for him to pay her $2,500.
The blackmailer did not receive money but the man was still concerned he might be going to jail.
He was advised it was a scam.
