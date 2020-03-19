Otter Tail County Dispatch handed some 911 hangup calls from the Ottertail area Thursday at 5:33 a.m. which included a man yelling.

A deputy sheriff finally received a call from a woman who said the calls had been placed during a verbal argument between herself and that no violence had taken place.

She said the man who had been yelling during the calls has been paranoid about COVID-19. He had been taking everything out of the cupboards and throwing it on the floor. The man stated they are self-quarantined.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they are directing calls from people asking for information to hospitals and public health. Information about COVID-19 is also available on the Otter Tail County website.

