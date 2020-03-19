Otter Tail County Dispatch handed some 911 hangup calls from the Ottertail area Thursday at 5:33 a.m. which included a man yelling.
A deputy sheriff finally received a call from a woman who said the calls had been placed during a verbal argument between herself and that no violence had taken place.
She said the man who had been yelling during the calls has been paranoid about COVID-19. He had been taking everything out of the cupboards and throwing it on the floor. The man stated they are self-quarantined.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they are directing calls from people asking for information to hospitals and public health. Information about COVID-19 is also available on the Otter Tail County website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.