Fergus Falls police are still working with M&H Gas and Convenience on the 200 block of Cascade Street, and management from Augustana Apartments on South Mill Street for an estimate of damages in a burglary and vandalism spree that started with a report of a man with a hammer running through the apartment building. The first call to dispatch was at approximately 12:21 a.m on Friday. Police say Kristopher Scott Dille, 44, was apprehended at Augustana, after burglarizing and vandalizing the building.
Upon arrest, police discovered prior to the crimes at Augustana, Dille had burglarized and vandalized M&H Gas and Convenience. Police say when they investigated that scene, they found the front door glass had been broken and entry had been made. It is unclear at this point what time that incident occurred but may have been late Thursday evening. A first court appearance has not yet been scheduled for Dille, and police are investigating both crime scenes. At this time Dille remains in the Otter Tail County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.