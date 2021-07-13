The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a man attempting to break into a vehicle on the 200 block of East Vernon Avenue Friday.
According to the report, a caller witnessed a man attempting to break into a car. The man was confronted by another individual and left on foot. The caller described the man wearing black sweatpants, black shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Law enforcement found the individual, identified as Tyler Plummer, and arrested him for DWI and fleeing a peace officer, and issued a citation for tampering with a motor vehicle.
