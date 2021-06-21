The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday about a male, possibly in his 40s, standing on the side of the road exposing himself.
Multiple units responded and deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle near the intersection of County Highway 52 and County Highway 67 in Leaf Lake Township south of New York Mills. The suspect was then identified by the person making the complaint, arrested, and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
