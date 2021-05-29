Fergus Falls Police have received multiple calls and reports of a man since the weekend of May 22 who was either loitering or attempting to shoplift at area businesses on the west end of Fergus Falls.
The man, identified by Fergus Falls Police as Omar Eric Thalhammer of Des Moines, Washington was verbally trespassed on Tuesday, May 25 from a business located in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue at approximately 4:58 p.m., but returned by 7 p.m. carrying a suitcase and jacket and according to a report from a store employee, may have stolen something.
When officers arrived, Thalhammer was arrested for trespassing, but police were unable to substantiate a theft.
In a previous report, Farm Service Agency employees contacted police on May 24 at approximately 6:42 a.m. requesting a welfare check on an individual that had been loitering in their parking lot for about an hour. Staff reported that they were nervous about the situation, as they were arriving for work. When police arrived and made contact with the man, he stated that he was trying to get to Fargo.
An officer attempted to assist him in calling for a bus ticket through Jefferson Lines and the Salvation Army, however, the man denied needing assistance. Employees at a nearby gas station asked the man to leave the premises and not return due to his behavior in the store. The man was informed and agreed to leave.
Later on, at approximately 3:49 p.m. a report came in to police that the man had been sleeping and hanging out in the area of a sports store since around noon. Officers searched the Westridge Mall property, as well as neighboring businesses and eventually located the man laying down outside the main entrance of the sports store and informed him that the management of the store had asked him to leave.
Thalhammer is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center on trespassing charges.
