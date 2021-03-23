Two men were reported to be arguing Saturday near the entrance to 3995 Pebble Shores Lane.
The Fergus Falls police officer who answered the call identified the two men and arrested one of them, Theron Bryant, for violating conditions of his release. He was cited for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
