Austin James Medenwald was taken into custody Monday night on East Lake Lizzie Road for controlled substance DWI, felony fifth-degree possession and possession of hypodermic needles.
The complainant saw Medenwald’s vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road with the door open. When he asked him if he needed help the man allegedly said he needed a drink.
