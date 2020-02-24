Luke Collins was arrested for possession of burglary tools, trespass, theft, stalking, motor vehicle tampering and criminal damage to property early Sunday by the Fergus Falls Police Department.
Collins was seen hiding behind a tree outside of the complainant’s house. He had allegedly poured something into a gas tank.
