The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shooting into a lake on Silent Acres Drive in Dora Township Saturday.

According to the report, the man shot into the lake with a handgun, paused to allow a pontoon through and resumed shooting after it left. A deputy confirmed there was no backstop and spoke to both the family and the man. They assured the deputy that they would not shoot anymore.

