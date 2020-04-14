The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Monday from a man who wanted advice on staging a peaceful protest.
The man said his reason for wishing to protest involved a billing dispute with a business on Pebble Lake Road.
An officer returned the man’s call and enlightened him on the trespassing laws.
