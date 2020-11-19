A man living on Linden Street who was looking for his wife requested police assistance Wednesday. He said family members had been helping him in attempting to contact her without success.
The caller told the police his wife had left their home at 6 p.m. and had not returned.
A Fergus Falls police officer reported later that the woman’s vehicle had been located one block away from her residence and that contact had been made with her via a text message. The woman had refused to provide her location but stated she was OK.
