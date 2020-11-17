The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a call from a Fargo resident Sunday who was stranded in Fergus Falls.
The man was advised to contact a family member or a friend because they could not provide transportation.
Public health later contacted the police department to inform them a volunteer driver would be transporting the man to Fargo.
