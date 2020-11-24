A resident of East Lincoln Avenue asked for police help after hearing from a neighbor that a male and female were inside his apartment without permission.
Officers entered the apartment through an unlocked door and found the apartment to be empty. It was later noticed that some window coverings had been disturbed. The property manager gave officers permission to check the apartment and secure the doors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.