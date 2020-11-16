The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted at 11:10 p.m. Thursday by a man who alleged that in the summer of 1984 while at Mabel Murphy’s restaurant in Fergus Falls he was drugged against his will. The complainant had questions about what his course of action should be moving forward.
A police officer attempted two calls and a text message to the complainant without receiving a response.
