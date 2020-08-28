The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Thursday by a local motel about a male who had tried to get reimbursed for a motel voucher. The man had been issued a motel voucher and a bus ticket Wednesday night.
The man was advised that he had been given multiple opportunities to board a bus and was not entitled to another voucher. He was advised to contact the Salvation Army.
