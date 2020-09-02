Two Otter Tail County deputies made contact Monday with a man applying gravel to field approaches on County Highway 1 and 120th Street in Aastad Township.
When it was pointed out to the man that he needed permission in writing from the township he told the deputies he “didn’t think he needed written permission” just for graveling.
