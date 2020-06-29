A man suffered burns on his chest and stomach Sunday from a gas can explosion.
The injured party was pouring gas on brush inside a burning barrel but he was unaware that hot coals were at the bottom of the barrel. The gas ignited and a heavy wind blew additional gas onto the man.
The man had left the scene before the arrival of Otter Tail County deputies.
Family members told the deputies the burns were not life-threatening.
