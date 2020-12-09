A complainant alleged a male friend had received a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security who told him to send money or they would arrest him.
An Otter Tail County deputy found that the same caller who claimed to be with Social Security also said they were from the El Paso, Texas, police department. The complainant said they had a warrant for drugs.
The man on whose behalf the complainant was calling had gone to Holiday in Fergus Falls and bought $1,500 in Best Buy gift cards, then Walgreens for $750 worth of Best Buy gift cards and finally a $500 gift card from Walmart.
The man then provided all the card/pin numbers over the phone.
The deputy attempted to call the number but received no answer.
