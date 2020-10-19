An Otter Tail County deputy answered a call Monday, Oct. 12 after a man carrying a 4-month-old baby girl fell down some stairs.

The man was carrying his niece out of a bedroom and did not see his father open the door to the basement.

The baby sustained scrapes and abrasions to her head. The Parkers Prairie ambulance transported the child to Alomere Health in Alexandria for further evaluation.

