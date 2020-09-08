A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday stating that there was a man trespassing inside the Regional Treatment Center (RTC).
According to the report, photos of a man trespassing inside the building were given to law enforcement. The suspect was located and identified as Sean Stenseth. Stenseth admitted to being in the RTC and was given a citation for trespassing.
