A Fergus Falls man was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic Sunday after antagonizing motorists at the West Lincoln Avenue and I-94 intersection.

A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department to tell them a man was standing/laying in a ditch talking to himself.

According to the report, law enforcement arrived and met the man. The man said he was OK and did not need assistance and would move out of the median. After leaving, the officer returned after two more calls about the man were placed stating he was running at vehicles and yelling at them. When approached again, the man said he was just angry. 

Law enforcement issued the man a citation.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments