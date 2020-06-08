A Fergus Falls man was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic Sunday after antagonizing motorists at the West Lincoln Avenue and I-94 intersection.
A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department to tell them a man was standing/laying in a ditch talking to himself.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived and met the man. The man said he was OK and did not need assistance and would move out of the median. After leaving, the officer returned after two more calls about the man were placed stating he was running at vehicles and yelling at them. When approached again, the man said he was just angry.
Law enforcement issued the man a citation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.