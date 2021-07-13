A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday after a man claiming to be with the Census Bureau was walking around property and looking into windows on Leaf River Loop.
According to the complaint, a white male with grey hair with an estimated height of 5-feet 10-inches was walking around the caller’s property and looking into windows. The caller confronted the man and the man stated he was from the Census Bureau and flashed a badge. He asked the complainant to sit down and go over a few questions. After the caller refused, the man became somewhat upset, but apologized and left in an unknown vehicle.
Law enforcement advised the caller to contact them if he returned or they saw anything unusual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.