A Fergus Falls man alleged Tuesday that he had been the victim of harassment by a woman.
When questioned by a Fergus Falls police officer the complainant said the woman would glare at him as she passed. The officer spoke with the woman who said she was terminally ill and was taking drives in the evening while she was still able to do so. She told the officer she had never said anything to the man or confronted him. The officer determined no crime had been committed.
