A man contacted the Fergus Falls police at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday alleging his wife is unstable and he was concerned that she had left town with their children. 

An officer contacted the mother at work and was told that the children would be in school on Thursday. She also said she had no intention of leaving the city. 

The complainant was advised that unwarranted requests for welfare checks in the future could be construed as an attempt at third party contact and the police department would not participate.

