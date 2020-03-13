A man escaped injury at 2:53 a.m. Friday when he fell asleep and plowed into a snowbank on County Highway 67 while delivering a package.

The site of the accident was approximately 12 miles north of New York Mills.

The front end of the vehicle suffered moderate damage according to an Otter Tail County deputy and the vehicle’s airbag was deployed.

The deputy reported no signs of intoxication.

