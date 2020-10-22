Five police officers responded Monday, Oct. 19. when a verbal domestic grew heated between a couple traveling east on County Highway 4.
They found an older Toyota Camry stopped on the highway. The man had taken the keys from the vehicle’s ignition and thrown them into a ditch.
Officers found the woman sitting inside the vehicle. The man was walking. He provided information and was assisted in getting a ride.
