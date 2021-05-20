A rural Battle Lake man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement acted on a tip that the man was allegedly baiting deer on a property located on North Clitherall Lake Road.
Daniel Alphonse Ruhland, 57, attended an omnibus hearing on Thursday in Otter Tail County District Court.
According to court records, On Nov. 3, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m., a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources responded to a complaint of deer baiting on a property located on North Clitherall Lake Road in Battle Lake.
The complainant stated that someone had scattered pumpkins on the property in an apparent attempt to bait and hunt deer without his permission. The conservation officer investigated multiple days noting deer blinds had been set up facing the pumpkins.
On Nov. 8, the conservation officer again followed up at the complainant’s property and observed Ruhland using the blinds. Court records state Ruhland was alone and wearing blaze orange and had a loaded hunting rifle. After admitting to hunting and presenting his hunting license to the conservation officer he was taken into custody and read his rights. Further investigation found that Ruhland and his son had harvested a deer without obtaining a tag.
Ruhland was charged with five separate charges of hunting under the influence of alcohol, alcohol concentration 0.08 or more within two hours, having an untagged big game animal, transporting big game without a license tag, and hunting with aid or use of bait.
A jury trial has been scheduled for June 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.