Fergus Falls police officers responded to an EMS call Thursday morning on Mt. Faith Avenue after a man fell off a roof.

The injured man was helping lift a gutter up on the roof line when the ladder fell backwards. The man hit the side of the garage as he fell and then the gutter. The first report at 9:45 a.m. indicated the victim was not conscious.

When officers arrived the man had recovered consciousness but was confused. The man was put into a Ringdahl Ambulance and transported to Lake Region Healthcare.

